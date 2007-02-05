Zucker Expected To Be Named Chief Executive of NBCU This Week

Jeff Zucker, the 41-year-old TV executive long-rumored to become the next Chief Executive at NBCU is expected to be named to the position this week. He will succeed current Chief Executive 63-year-old Bob Wright, who held the position for more than 20 years.

Sources within NBCU indicated the transition would happen in the first two weeks of February.

According the a report in the Los Angeles Times, the transition was confirmed by people who spoke on the condition of anonymity and "Key executives from NBC Universal's West Coast operations planned to fly to New York this week for the announcement."