Zucker Discusses NBC-Universal Combo

A combined NBC and Universal Television would make TV shows for all six

broadcast networks, as well as its own cable networks, with repurposing on all

of the NBC-owned cable properties to be expected, NBC Entertainment president

Jeff Zucker said at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society’s annual

luncheon Wednesday with the broadcast networks’ six entertainment

presidents.

The agreement between the two companies should become final by the end of

this month, with the deal closing sometime in next year’s first quarter, he

added.

"We’ll see what has worked best for everyone," Zucker said, referring to the

various models of vertical integration that exist among the major studios and

broadcast networks.

Meanwhile, he expects NBC to continue doing a good amount of business with

Warner Bros. Television, which produces many of NBC’s top shows, including

Friends and ER.

Viewers can expect more cable-to-broadcast-network repurposing under the new

NBC-Universal regime. "I don’t think we would produce any show going forward

that we couldn’t imagine airing on the cable channels, as well," Zucker said,

referring to likely new acquisitions USA Network, Sci Fi Channel and Trio as

well as NBC-owned Bravo.

The annual preseason panel with the broadcast networks’ six entertainment

presidents was much more of a production this year, with MTV: Music Television

producing the lunchtime "show" at Beverly Hills’ Beverly Regency Wilshire and

questions being asked via video clips by talent and producers such as

Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel,

Saturday Night Live writer Tina Fey, MTV’s Tom Green and Mark Burnett,

executive producer of shows such as Survivor, The Restaurant and

The Apprentice.

Pat O’Brien, host of NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood, moderated the

panel.

O’Brien failed to ask the expected question: "Which of the other networks’

new shows do you wish you had?" But a quick survey of the network presidents

found that zany Fox comedy Arrested Development was most wanted this

year, with both CBS Television chairman Leslie Moonves and NBC’s new president

of programming, Kevin Reilly, choosing it.

Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman named CBS’ Cold Case, from

red-hot executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer. (Fox has another Bruckheimer show,

Skin, on its schedule.)

Zucker wanted ABC’s Hope & Faith, saying, "I’m a big fan of Kelly

Ripa," while ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne liked CBS’ Two and a Half

Men.

The WB Television Network’s Jordan Levin preferred NBC’s Miss Match,

perhaps because the show’s star, Alicia Silverstone, is so WB-friendly. And UPN

entertainment president Dawn Ostroff wanted Fox’s preseason hit, The

O.C.

All of the presidents pointed to Friday night as a key battleground this

season.

"All the networks are going aggressively after Friday night," Lyne said.

"With 16 ratings points of viewers watching cable on Friday night, there is no

reason why they can’t be watching us."

In that vein, Lyne and ABC are relaunching their "TGIF" schedule, while

Zucker said NBC is focusing its attention on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday --

thus NBC’s move of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit from Friday to

Tuesday. "It’s an economic decision for us," Zucker said, "because those nights

are where most of the ad dollars are."

Berman said Fox tried to stick with established shows on Friday night, and

"not start from scratch. We are nervous about Friday night because there’s steep

competition there."

The WB has had some success rebuilding its Friday night with Reba and,

now, Grounded for Life. Levin said the network decided to give up on

Saturday night altogether in favor of keeping Sundays from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for its

"Easy View" programming block, which has worked well for The WB.

In the end, perhaps the day’s most honest questions came from Kimmel via

videotape, who posed this question to Zucker: "What’s it like to have viewers?

Is it fun?"