Young, DISH Resolve Retrans Dispute

Young Broadcasting and DISH Network have resolved their retransmission consent dispute.

Young TV station signals on 10 stations were restored to DISH over the weekend, but the companies had not commented on whether that was a grace period while they continued to negotiate--DISH's contract to air the stations had expired Dec. 10--or meant a deal had been done.

Whichever it was, the deal is done now, according to Young.

“We are pleased to have reached a mutually acceptable retransmission consent agreement with the DISH Network. The agreement is consistent with our retransmission consent goals," said Vincent Young, Young Broadcasting Chairman and CEO. That goal had been to get better value for its highly-viewed signals.

DISH had already said it was willing to pay more for the channels, but how much more had been the sticking point.