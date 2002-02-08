Young 4Q income down 56%
Young Broadcasting Inc. posted a 56 percent drop in operating income for the
fourth quarter of 2001 to $16.5 million, on a 22 percent decline in revenue to
$96 million.
For the year, operating income was down 35 percent to $63 million on a 1
percent revenue decline to $368 million.
The company said its cash-flow margin for the year dropped to 38 percent from
45 percent in 2000.
Chairman Vincent Young Thursday effectively put his top two stations --
KCAL-TV Los Angeles and KRON-TV San Francisco -- on the block, calling them two
of the biggest duopoly opportunities around.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.