Young 4Q income down 56%

Young Broadcasting Inc. posted a 56 percent drop in operating income for the

fourth quarter of 2001 to $16.5 million, on a 22 percent decline in revenue to

$96 million.

For the year, operating income was down 35 percent to $63 million on a 1

percent revenue decline to $368 million.

The company said its cash-flow margin for the year dropped to 38 percent from

45 percent in 2000.

Chairman Vincent Young Thursday effectively put his top two stations --

KCAL-TV Los Angeles and KRON-TV San Francisco -- on the block, calling them two

of the biggest duopoly opportunities around.