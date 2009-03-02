YES Inks New Deal with WFAN, Mike Francesca

New York Yankees-owned YES Network and New York sports radio station WFAN inked a new multi-year agreement to simulcast some of the station's programs on the regional sports network.

YES currently simulcasts Mike'D Up: Francesca On the Fan every weekday from 1-6:30 p.m, hosted by WFAN's Mike Francesca. That show has been on YES since 2002, when it was still Mike and The Mad Dog, which also featured co-host Chris Russo, who has since moved on to XM-Sirius.

In addition to continuing to carry Mike'D Up, the network will now also feature The NFL Now, WFAN's Sunday morning NFL show, also hosted by Francesca.

"New Yorkers have tuned in to Mike Francesa for more than 20 years, and we are excited that he will continue to be a valuable part of the YES network," said John Filippelli, president of production and programming at the YES Network, announcing the deal. "Mike was hugely instrumental in setting the tone for the sports radio genre nationwide, and his influence within the sports arena can not be understated. We at YES look forward to introducing new components which will take his shows and our simulcasts to a new level."