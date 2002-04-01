XM busts subscriber marks
XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. added more than 48,000 subscribers in the
first quarter of 2002, beating its target by 15 percent, the company said
Monday.
That brought XM to a total exceeding 76,000 subscribers by March 31, keeping
it on track to sign up 350,000 subscribers by year-end, president and CEO Hugh
Panero said.
While retail sales have been strong, XM expects its numbers to increase even
more rapidly this fall, when auto retailers begin offering the service as an
option.
General Motors Corp., American Isuzu Motors Inc., Nissan
Motor Co., Volkswagen of America Inc. and Audi of America all plan to offer XM
as an option when buying cars from certain lines.
