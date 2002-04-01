XM busts subscriber marks

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. added more than 48,000 subscribers in the

first quarter of 2002, beating its target by 15 percent, the company said

Monday.

That brought XM to a total exceeding 76,000 subscribers by March 31, keeping

it on track to sign up 350,000 subscribers by year-end, president and CEO Hugh

Panero said.

While retail sales have been strong, XM expects its numbers to increase even

more rapidly this fall, when auto retailers begin offering the service as an

option.

General Motors Corp., American Isuzu Motors Inc., Nissan

Motor Co., Volkswagen of America Inc. and Audi of America all plan to offer XM

as an option when buying cars from certain lines.