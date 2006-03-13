WTMJ Re-Ups For Packers Programs
Journal Braodcast Group's WTMJ Milwaukee has signed a new six-year deal to carry Green Bay Packers-related programing.
That will include pre-season games plus a laundry list of analysis shows, training camp specials, draft specials, a Fan Fest, late news inserts, community service specials and a lot more.
