Writers' talks may break this week
A hush-hush atmosphere surrounded negotations between the Writers Guild of America and the Hollywood studios, as sources speculate the talks will break up this week, Reuters reports.
Entering the 20th day of discussions between the two sides trying to strike an accord before May, Reuters' sources see massive gaps between the two sides' bargaining positions.
The two sides would likely resume talks in April to attempt to reach a settlement in advance of a May deadline.
