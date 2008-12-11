Wright Upped At Turner

Michael Wright has been named executive VP, head of programming, for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in a restructuring of the programming operations.

Wright replaces Ken Schwab, who left Turner to join Discovery.

Wright, based in Los Angeles, had been in charge of original programming at TNT, TBS and TCM. He will now oversee original programming and scheduling for the three networks.

In addition, Phil Oppenheim, VP. programming, for TNT and TBS, has been named senior VP, program planning and scheduling, for those networks, and Lillah McCarthy, VP for series programming for TNT and TBS, has been named senior VP of original programming.

Both report to Wright.