A wrap for fish

After driving up Discovery.com's traffic a full percentage point, (the percentage of all people who are using the Web at any given time), the "two guys" TV ad campaign is being phased out despite its popularity with

viewers. In the "two guys" commercials, ultra-ordinary guys dressed as partially eaten fish, mosquitos (above) or meteors pitching Discovery.com. The deliciously eccentric ads were part of an unprecedented $70 million campaign for Discovery.com.