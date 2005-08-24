World-Turning-On Smile Returns

Seven-time Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore will return to the original soundstage (Stage 2) on the former MTM Studio lot where her classic 70's show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, was filmed, to guest star in three upcoming episodes of Fox’s That ‘70s Show.

The episodes featuring Moore, who portrays the beloved anchor of Point Place’s daily news program, What’s Up Wisconsin?, are scheduled to air some time in 2006.

In The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77), Moore played Mary Richards, who also worked in local TV news up north as a news producer at Minneapolis' WJM-TV.

That '70s Show makes its season debut at 8 p.m. Nov. 2, after Fox’s coverage of the World Series.

