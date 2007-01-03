World News Webcast: Approximately 50 Million Downloads Since Launch

ABC's World News Webcast has been downloaded or played about 50 million times since its launch one year ago, according to the network. That number includes downloads on iTunes and plays on ABCNews.com.



ABC in January 2006 became the first network to create a unique newscast for the Internet. The show runs online live at 3 p.m. and can be accessed throughout the day on ABCNews.com, via ABC News Now or on iTunes.



NBC offers its own Web-exclusive newscast, The Early Nightly and CBS offers several news exclusives via iTunes, including Katie Couric's Notebook, a minute-long iTunes podcast in which Couric reports on a top issue.