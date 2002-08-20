Workshop hawks Hawker , Pinky

Sesame Workshop has unveiled two new development projects -- one for tweens and the other for the four-through-seven crowd.

Zoe Hawker, Neighborhood Dog Walker is a live-action half-hour aimed at

kids nine through 14. It follows a 13-year-old "professional" dog walker as she

balances the pull of middle-school angst and big-city life on the one hand and

five leashes on the other, with always ample sets of furry ears to bend.

The other new series, Pinky Dinky Doo, in collaboration with kids'

programmer Cartoon Pizza Inc., combines flash animation and live-action backgrounds

to teach four- through seven-year-olds through stories and games.

The shows are being pre-sold at the MIPcom programming marketplace in October

in Cannes, France (MIPcom organizer Reed Exhibitions is co-owned with TVinsite).