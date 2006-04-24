Woodruff Making "Remarkable Progress"

World News Tonight co-anchor Bob Woodruff, seriously injured while covering the war in Iraq in January, is making “remarkable progress” in his recovery at home, according to ABC News President David Westin.

Westin visited Woodruff and his wife Lee over the weekend, and said the anchor was in good spirits, although he still faces a lengthy recuperation period.

In a memo to colleagues, Westin said “spending time with [Woodruff] simply reinforces how much he is himself in every way – his sense of humor, his curiosity, his determination and his ideas about how we can better cover the news.”

Woodruff moved to outpatient status earlier this month after receiving treatment at a private New York medical facility. He had suffered severe head injuries from the roadside bombing. According to Westin, Woodruff requires a lot of rest, but is easing back into his normal life routine with the help of doctors.

No word on when he might return to World News Tonight, although Westin noted: “As the days and weeks go on, I expect that we'll all be seeing more of him.”

