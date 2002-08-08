WNBC to share weather data with NWS

WNBC-TV New York says it will provide the National Weather Service with information from its more than 500 area school weather stations as part of a new homeland security program.

The weather service will have access to WNBC weather data in real time, the station said.

"If a homeland security incident or disaster takes place," the station said, "the NWS can access live weather data from the WeatherNet sites to provide precise forecasts which government agencies, the military and emergency managers can use to make critical decisions."