WLS-TV reporter plays hostage crisis role

WLS-TV Chicago reporter Paul Meincke moved to center stage during a hostage

crisis Tuesday in which a suspected bank robber refused to allow police to

provide treatment to an officer whom the suspect had shot.

Police spokesman Pat Camden asked Meincke if he would talk via cellular phone

to suspect Daniel Salley, who was down the hall and said he wanted to get his

story out. Meincke was given a bulletproof vest and spoke with Salley for about

two minutes before Salley surrendered.

Meincke was mindful of the departure from the journalists' role, and he told

viewers that 'while you don't want to stop being a journalist . the greater good

has to be served here.' Police had been unable to get to their wounded colleague

for more than two hours.

Meincke told Broadcasting & Cable a few hours after the incident

that he also wanted to clear up local reports that said he'd negotiated with the

suspect. 'I just listened,' he said. 'I don't know if I would have been keen on

doing it if it had been face-to-face.'

When asked on-air how he liked being the subject of local interviews, Meincke

said, 'I don't want that job.'

- Dan Trigoboff