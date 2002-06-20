Witnesses sign up for FCC's EEO hearing

Sixteen individuals from industry and the civil rights community are

confirmed participants in Monday's Federal Communications Commission hearing on

proposed new Equal Employment Opportunity rules for broadcaster stations and

cable franchises.

Among the participants: Henry Rivera, former FCC commissioner; Ann Arnold,

executive director, Texas State Broadcasters' Association; Tom Baxter,

president, Time Warner Cable; Linda Berg, political director, National

Organization of Women; Joan Gerberding, president, American Women in Radio and

Television; Cathy Hughes, chairperson, Radio One; Michael Jack, president,

NBC-Washington; Hugh Price, president, National Hispanic Media Coalition; Art

Torres, president, Walter Kaitz Foundation; and Steve White, senior vice

president, AT&T Broadband.

The hearing is intended to help the FCC in its third attempt to craft

minority- and gender-recruiting rules that will withstand court scrutiny.

In December the FCC proposed a wide range of options, but specifically

recommended a plan to require stations and cable systems to provide job notices

for all vacancies to any organization that requests them. Plus, most companies

would be required to choose among a list of recruitment initiatives such as job

fairs, internships and other community outreach.

The commission also might require companies to collect data on the ethnicity

and gender of applicants.

The FCC's original rules were struck down in 1998 and a revision tossed out

in January 2001.

The hearings begins 10 a.m. at FCC headquarters.