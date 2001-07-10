Wimbledon men's final scores solid ratings

The dramatic Wimbledon men's final featuring Goran Ivanisevic and Patrick Rafter wasn't a barn-burner for NBC.

But it wasn't bad for a three hours-plus Monday sports event: a 3.0 rating, 9 share in Nielsen overnight numbers for the tape-delayed broadcast on NBC at 10 a.m. and a 1.0 for the live action on MSNBC at 7 a.m. So approximately two million households tuned in on NBC over the 3 1/2 hours of Ivanisevic's victory over Rafter and 771,000 households caught the early show on MSNBC. That's more than triple the 219,000 households NBC's cable net normally draws in those hours on weekdays. Last year's final match between U.S. star Pete Sampras and Rafter on a Sunday drew a 5.0 rating in overnight numbers. NBC ran polite makegoods for advertisers who'd already received their alloted spots during Monday's match - making up for spots that ran Sunday while the raindrops played on center court. - Richard Tedesco