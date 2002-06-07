William Morris taps More
William Morris Agency announced a new head of television talent Friday --
Erwin More.
More was a founding member of Talent Entertainment Group, where he handled the
careers of Jenna Elfman, Daniel Stern, Melissa Gilbert and others.
His new appointment is effective June 10.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.