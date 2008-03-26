William Kovacic to Head FTC
Federal Trade Commission member William Kovacic was tapped by President Bush to succeed Deborah Platt Majoras as chairman.
Kovacic was general counsel at the FTC before being named a commissioner. He was named general counsel in 2001 and sworn in as a commissioner in January 2005, returning to the FTC after a stint in academe. He also worked at the commission from 1979-83 before joining the D.C. office of Bryan Cave and later the faculty of the George Mason Law School.
Majoras described him Wednesday as "a free-market champion and a highly regarded advisor to emerging-competition authorities around the globe."
Majoras is resigning effective March 30 to join Procter & Gamble.
