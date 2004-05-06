Will & Grace, HBO Top Gay TV
According to a new study of gay and lesbian TV viewing, Will & Grace is the most watched TV show, while Home Box Office is the most watched cable or satellite network.
The Gay/Lesbian Consumer Online Census, conducted by OpusComm Group in conjunction with Syracuse University and Scarborough Research, found that the top 10 most watched TV shows, in order, were Will & Grace, Queer As Folk, Friends,Six Feet Under, Trading Spaces, ER, Sex & the City/Law and Order,20/20, Dateline, and CSI.
Most-watched cable networks, in order, were HBO, Bravo, A&E, Discovery, The Learning Channel, Showtime, Comedy Central, Lifetime, CNN, and History Channel.
According to OpusComm, a gay/lesbian consumer research firm, gay men and women spend about $514 billion a year, making them an important target demo for advertisers.
The study was an online poll conducted in summer 2003 of approximately 8,000 respondents.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.