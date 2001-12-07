Whither NATPE?
Plans for the future of NATPE will be unveiled this week and insiders say
there are a number of potential scenarios, including a merger with the
international and domestic conferences of marketing group PROMAX.
NATPE is also said to be considering several mini-conventions.
Some Hollywood syndication executives would like to see NATPE split into two
annual shows, a fall conference in L.A. where local stations scope out new
shows, and a New York 'up-front' show in the spring where advertisers do the
same.
NATPE's annual conference has been in January for many years.
Sources say NATPE is looking into new dates, but that international companies
favor January.
