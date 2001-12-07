Whither NATPE?

Plans for the future of NATPE will be unveiled this week and insiders say

there are a number of potential scenarios, including a merger with the

international and domestic conferences of marketing group PROMAX.

NATPE is also said to be considering several mini-conventions.

Some Hollywood syndication executives would like to see NATPE split into two

annual shows, a fall conference in L.A. where local stations scope out new

shows, and a New York 'up-front' show in the spring where advertisers do the

same.

NATPE's annual conference has been in January for many years.

Sources say NATPE is looking into new dates, but that international companies

favor January.