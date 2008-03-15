Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, March 17

It's been a long, cold, lonely winter…It feels like years since it's been here. All together now, Here comes the sun! Yes, it's Sunshine Week, an initiative that aims to “open a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information.” The Radio and Television News Directors Foundation offers PSAs reminding people why access to such information is critical. Speaking of sunshine, the NAB is holding its Futures Summit in sun-splashed Pebble Beach, Calif. Today features a discussion on Mobile DTV Opportunities and Progress, moderated by ION Chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess. And after that long, cold, lonely winter of repeats, some rays of light spill from the tube. ABC offers a new edition of Dancing With the Stars at 8 p.m. ET, featuring funny guy Adam Carolla and American Pie stunner Shannon Elizabeth, while CBS tries How I Met Your Mother in its new slot at 8:30.

Tuesday, March 18

B&C, sister pub Multichannel News and Emerging Media Dynamics host the “invitation only, off-the-record” symposium Internet Video Policy: The Future of a New TV Medium at the JW Marriott in Washington. Speakers include FCC commish Jonathan Adelstein and outgoing NTIA head Meredith Baker. Up New York way, Sci Fi holds a Battlestar Galactica press conference before its upfront press party at the Morgan Library. Meanwhile, the Futures Summit features the panel Innovators' Insights, which includes Marshall Herskovitz surely talking about why Quarterlife didn't fly on NBC. Speaking of non-starters, if you'd made plans to attend Telepresence World in London, do not get on that plane: The show has been postponed “in order to capture new, key developments in the field of telepresence technology,” say the organizers. Uh, couldn't they have gotten that stuff before the show?

Wednesday, March 19

PaleyFest 2008 is in full swing at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles. Today features the cast and brain trust of NBC gridiron drama Friday Night Lights, including stars Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler and executive producer Jason Katims. Elsewhere in the TV universe, the Society of Telecommunications Engineers holds a Live Learning seminar dubbed “The Integration of Wi-Fi and WiMax in HFC.” The Webcast kicks off at 2 p.m. and is free for SCTE members; all others must cough up $29.

Thursday, March 20

Robert Klein shares the 92nd Street Y stage in Manhattan with entertainment journo Eddy Friedfeld and Richard Zoglin, author of Comedy at the Edge: How Stand-Up in the 1970s Changed America. Their salute to '70s comedy kicks off at 8. For a look at the possible comedy stalwarts of the future, VH1 premieres I Know My Kid's a Star, which sees Danny Bonaduce pick the moppet who's best suited for superstardom. It's on at 10. Finally, the Greater Philadelphia chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications holds its Book Club meeting at the Sofitel in Philly. The tome this time is The Power of Story: Rewrite Your Destiny in Business and in Life.

Friday, March 21

If that season premiere of Dancing didn't satisfy your jones for rumbas, sambas and mambos, PaleyFest features a special Dancing With the Stars bash tonight, trotting out the likes of host Tom Bergeron, judge Len Goodman and hoofer hotshot Edyta Sliwinska, among others. Dress code is relaxed, but wear the flesh-colored leggings if you think you can pull it off.