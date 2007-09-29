Where to be and what to watch…

MONDAY, OCT. 1

Some 225 years after our skirmish with the redcoats, U.S.-British relations have gotten a bit better. BBC World News America launches on BBC America and BBC World. Rome Hartman, last seen executive-producing CBS Evening News, is EP, and Beeb vet Matt Frei is the anchor. And Yanks are most certainly welcome at HDFest in London, held in conjunction with the Raindance Film Festival. High-definition spectacles such as YouTube hit “We Are the Strange” get screened at the Cineworld Shaftesbury Avenue Theatre. Speaking of foreigners getting a warm welcome in the U.S., the story of a nerdy Pakistani exchange student and his host family in Wisconsin debuts at 8:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The critics seem to like Aliens in America, so there’s a good chance real people will, too. Finally, farewell to Henry Becton Jr., the maverick broadcaster who steps down at iconic public television station WGBH Boston.

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

Speaking of those critics, they’re not thinking ABC rookie Cavemen is long for this world. If they’re to be believed, you might just witness the madness at 8 p.m. before the show is booted back to the Stone Age. On a brighter note, the Atlanta chapter of Women in Cable & Telecommunications holds its Red Letter Awards at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel. Elsewhere in America, the Sooner State chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has its golf outing at Silverhorn Golf Club in Oklahoma City, while the Glacier/Teton gang has its wingding in Wyoming. If “Troubleshooting Digitally Modulated Signals With a QAM Analyzer” means something to you, you’re welcome at the C’mon Inn in Casper.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

The International Radio & Television Society’s Newsmaker Breakfasts always offer up lively commentary, and this one certainly should not disappoint. “Today’s Media Marketplace” features Carat CEO Sarah Fay, Nielsen Connect CEO Jon Mandel and Horizon Media CEO Bill Koenigsberg, among others, at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Speaking of major media players, the Webby Connect Summit is on at the St. Regis Hotel in Laguna Beach. Huffington Post editor Arianna Huffington keynotes on emerging media.

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

It’s day two of the Webby Summit, and Michael Eisner offers up the keynote. It’s also day two of the Hispanic Television Summit, thrown by B&C and Multichannel News, at New York’s Marriott Marquis. El Show de Cristina host Cristina Saralegui gives the keynote and gets a Lifetime Achievement Award. Elsewhere in Gotham, a couple of plucky gals in nerdy specs celebrate milestones. Mediabistro.com founder Laurel Touby toasts the site’s 10th anniversary at The Plumm, and gives out Golden Boa awards to the likes of Comedy Central personality Stephen Colbert and Craigslist wiz Craig Newmark. And it’s the season premiere of 30 Rock on NBC at 8:30, as Tina Fey celebrates its sophomore year.

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

Some pretty successful women are hitting the beach in Santa Monica, as Oxygen and Time Warner Cable host a Mentors Walk for aspiring young females. Participants include Oxygen CEO Geraldine Laybourne, actress Jamie Lee Curtis and Carsey-Werner co-founder Marcy Carsey. And it’s early to bed tonight, because there’s an intriguing confab tomorrow. Part of the New Yorker Festival, Weeds creator Jenji Kohan talks about working on the Showtime sleeper hit at the French Institute Alliance Francaise in Manhattan. With a 10 a.m. kickoff, jokes about wake-and-bakes will be flying high.