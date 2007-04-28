Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, April 30

Don Ohlmeyer gets his day in the sun with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The famed producer/director/network exec will have to find a little room on the mantel amidst his 16 Emmys. Speaking of TV vets, the Museum of Television & Radio reunites Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless—better known as Cagney & Lacey—in Los Angeles. Along with co-creator Barbara Corday and Executive Producer Barney Rosenzweig, they talk about the CBS cop drama's place in television history. And down in Florida, the Federal Communications Commission holds a public hearing on media ownership at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center. The public is free to speak, so start gathering your thoughts.

Tuesday, May 1

The AETN cable networks hold their upfront presentations over breakfast at Cipriani in New York. A&E CEO Abbe “That's So” Raven and Executive VP Bob DeBitetto reveal the A&E slate. In the digital space—a phrase that's sure to be uttered at the aforementioned upfront—the winners of the Webby Awards are announced. Speaking of video overachievers, season two of Aaron Spelling spawn Beverly Hills 90201 and Melrose Place are released on DVD. The combo package, featuring the deft thespian maneuverings of Ian Ziering and Andrew Shue, is called “The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful.”

Wednesday, May 2

HGTV holds its Wine & Design event at Astra in Manhattan, with appearances from Over Your Head host Eric Stromer and My House Is Worth What? host Kendra Todd. Scripps sibling Food Network, meanwhile, premieres National Wedding Cake Championship at 8 p.m. ET, with more than 80 pastry chefs shaking, baking and generally doing their thing. And will Sinclair investors be eating cake (and drinking wine of the sparkling variety, for that matter) tonight? Treasurer Lucy Rutishauser reports first-quarter earnings, and more muckety-mucks hop on for the conference call after.

Thursday, May 3

The Media Information Exchange Group hosts “Made in New York: Media, Entertainment & Technology 2007 and Beyond…” at SobelMedia World Headquarters in Manhattan. Panelists include former network correspondent/anchor Garrick Utley (now of the Levin Institute) and the NYC Mayor's Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting commish Katherine Oliver. Elsewhere in New York, the Museum of Television & Radio shines the spotlight on Arab network Al Jazeera and its English-speaking offshoot. Speaking of emerging media voices, Eric Klinenberg talks about his book Fighting for Air: The Battle To Control America's Media at the National Press Club in Washington. And for the numerically inclined: CBS Corp. shares first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m., while Hearst-Argyle Television hosts its shareholder meeting at its super-swank New York headquarters.

Friday, May 4

New York Mayor and B&C Hall of Famer Michael Bloomberg does the lunch keynote at the environmentally themed “A Bright and Green Future” wingding at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Look for Brian Lehrer to host a panel. And as a rich guy like Bloomberg might do, hop the company Gulfstream over to Switzerland for the Rose D'Or Television Festival in Lucerne, which starts tomorrow. 30 Rock and Little Mosque on the Prairie are up for prizes. As they say in Switzerland…well, we have no idea what they say in Switzerland. Ask us when we get back.