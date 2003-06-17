What's up? Silverdocs
Looking to become the East Coast answer to the Sundance Film Festival,
Discovery Channel and the American Film Institute will kick off their Silverdocs
documentary-film festival Wednesday night with the screening of Charlie: The
Life and Art of Charles Chaplin.
The festival continues through June 23 at the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver
Spring, Md., home of Discovery's new headquarters.
