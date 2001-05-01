WGA talks continue

Talks between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were set to resume early Tuesday after ending late Monday.

No progress was reported by the AMPTE, which issued a brief statement indicating the talks had continued into the late evening on Monday and were set to start again Tuesday morning. Reports had surfaced Monday about a postponement of the May 2 contract deadline to avoid a walkout. Official word on the progress of the talks could come later today.

- Joe Schlosser