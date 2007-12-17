WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Lost Moves to Thursdays for ABC's Midseason Lineup

Lost can be found on Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 31 on

ABC

, which finally announced its midseason schedule Friday as the

writers' strike

nears the six-week mark.

Previously found at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, the hit serialized drama returns with an eight-episode, strike-shortened run, replacing Grey’s Anatomy in the plum Thursday-night real estate.

Ugly Betty will keep its 8 p.m. slot, while rookie Eli Stone will air at 10 p.m. once ABC burns off the remaining episodes of floundering Big Shots in January.

The rest of the schedule includes several shows yet to debut, including Cashmere Mafia (Wednesdays at 10 p.m.), Oprah’s Big Give (Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning in March) and Dancing with the Stars spinoff Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann (Mondays at 8 p.m.).

Friday nights will be a dumping ground for drama repeats from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., followed by an airing of newsmagazine 20/20.

CBS and NBC announced their midseason plans earlier this month.

Following is ABC’s midseason schedule, as of Dec. 14:

• Monday (January)

8 p.m.: Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann

9:30 p.m.: Notes from the Underbelly

10 p.m.: October Road

• Monday (February)

8 p.m.: Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann

9 p.m.: Samantha Who

9:30 p.m.: Notes from the Underbelly

10 p.m.: October Road

• Monday (March)

8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

9:30 p.m.: Samantha Who

10 p.m.: The Bachelor

• Tuesday

8 p.m.: Just for Laughs

8:30 p.m.: Just for Laughs

9 p.m.: According to Jim

9:30 p.m.: Carpoolers

10 p.m.: Boston Legal

• Tuesday (March)

8 p.m.: Just for Laughs

8:30 p.m.: Just for Laughs

9 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars Results Show

10 p.m.: Boston Legal

• Wednesday

8 p.m.: Wife Swap

9 p.m.: Supernanny

10 p.m.: Cashmere Mafia (Men in Trees beginning Feb. 27)

• Thursday (January)

8 p.m.: Ugly Betty

9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy

10 p.m.: Big Shots

• Thursday (February)

8 p.m.: Ugly Betty

9 p.m.: Lost

10 p.m.: Eli Stone

• Friday

8 p.m.: Drama encores

9 p.m.: Drama encores

10 p.m.: 20/20

• Sunday (March)

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9 p.m.: Oprah's Big Give

10 p.m.: Desperate Housewives

