Westin Updates Condition of Injured Journalists

According to ABC President David Westin, injured cameraman Doug Vogt has been moved to an outpatient facility at Bethesda Medical Center outside Washington, while World News Tonight co-anchor Bob Woodruff remains hospitalized and heavily sedated.

Both suffered serious head wounds when the Iraqi vehicle in which they were riding hit a improvised explosive device in Baghdad.

“Both Bob and Doug continue to make progress on their different roads to recovery," said Westin.

Westin said the doctors adjust Woodruff's sedation level occasionally and have been "pleased" with his responses under slightly lighter sedation."