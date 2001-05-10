West Wing beats Boot Camp again

The West Wing buried Boot Camp as NBC outdistanced the field in the Wednesday night sweeps race.

NBC's White House drama drew a 6.6 rating, 17 share among adults 18-49 and 16.7 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Fox's basic training reality show couldn't keep up, slumping to a 3.9/10 with 7 million viewers. Law & Order was NBC's high scorer, with a 7.7/20 and 18.4 million viewers.

CBS secured second place on the night behind its coverage of the Academy of Country Music Awards with a 4.4/12 and 13.8 million viewers. NBC averaged a 6.0 rating among 18-49ers and edged CBS in total viewers with a 14.8 million average.

- Richard Tedesco