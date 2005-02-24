Weather Channel Plans an Ice Upfront
Talk about pulling out all of the stops to chase some cold, hard cash: For its main upfront this year, The Weather Channel is shipping off advertising bigwigs to the Ice Hotel in Quebec for what it promised will be some “unforgettable weather-related experiences.”
Dog-sledding, snowmobiling, ice sculpting workshops and a night in a hotel crafted each winter from snow and ice await some 75 attendees to the March 12 event, one of a handful of regional marketing events TWC will host this year – another will take place in Deer Valley, Utah.
Last year, TWC took a more traditional route, rolling out rock group Maroon 5 to perform for clients. But the network hopes that their “destination upfront” this year will “break through the upfront clutter,” says EVP and GM for TWC Media Solutions, Paul Iaffaldano.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.