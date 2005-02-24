Weather Channel Plans an Ice Upfront

Talk about pulling out all of the stops to chase some cold, hard cash: For its main upfront this year, The Weather Channel is shipping off advertising bigwigs to the Ice Hotel in Quebec for what it promised will be some “unforgettable weather-related experiences.”

Dog-sledding, snowmobiling, ice sculpting workshops and a night in a hotel crafted each winter from snow and ice await some 75 attendees to the March 12 event, one of a handful of regional marketing events TWC will host this year – another will take place in Deer Valley, Utah.

Last year, TWC took a more traditional route, rolling out rock group Maroon 5 to perform for clients. But the network hopes that their “destination upfront” this year will “break through the upfront clutter,” says EVP and GM for TWC Media Solutions, Paul Iaffaldano.