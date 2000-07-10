Weather changes

The Weather Channel is interrupting this weather report to bring you entertainment. For the first time in its 18-year history, TWC is adding a series to prime time, according to sources.

The one-hour show, entitled Atmospheres, will be formatted like a newsmagazine, with 10-minute vignettes of stories on weather phenomena and how people and places are affected by them.

Atmospheres is a departure for TWC, which until recently has been all weather forecasts, all the time. Two morning shows were added earlier this year, but both are essentially programming blocks on current conditions targeted at a certain audience. Atmospheres, by contrast, will be more story oriented.

A network spokeswoman said the series will appear in late summer. The Weather Channel averages about a 0.4 in prime time, with approximately 276,000 households.