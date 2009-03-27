Wealth TV Gets Carriage Renewal with NCTC

WealthTV has struck a long-term carriage renewal with NCTC, according to the company.

The deal covers digital, HD and VOD carriage for the lifestyle and entertainment network.

NCTC is a cooperative that negotiates carriage on behalf of more than a thousand cable operators serving 23 million subs.

San Diego-based Wealth TV, which launched in June 2004, is a division of Herring Broadcasting.

WealthTV's carriage includes Verizon's FiOS TV, AT&T's U-Verse and Charter Communications, and it is currently seeking the FCC's help to get carriage on the top cable operators, arguing it is being unfairly denied those outlets.