Wealth TV Gets Carriage Renewal with NCTC
WealthTV has struck a long-term carriage renewal with NCTC, according to the company.
The deal covers digital, HD and VOD carriage for the lifestyle and entertainment network.
NCTC is a cooperative that negotiates carriage on behalf of more than a thousand cable operators serving 23 million subs.
San Diego-based Wealth TV, which launched in June 2004, is a division of Herring Broadcasting.
WealthTV's carriage includes Verizon's FiOS TV, AT&T's U-Verse and Charter Communications, and it is currently seeking the FCC's help to get carriage on the top cable operators, arguing it is being unfairly denied those outlets.
