WE Storms Into Ad Deal
By Staff
WE: Women’s Entertainment has tapped Media Storm LLC to handle the network’s media planning and buying responsibilities.
Under the deal, Media Storm will create local, regional, and national multimedia campaigns for WE. The campaigns will attempt to grow ratings and increase network brand awareness and sampling.
