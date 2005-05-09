WE Celebrates Desperate Housewives

WE: Women’s Entertainment will piggyback on May 22’s season finale of ABC’s Desperate Housewives with a trio of programming events about the series. WE’s Desperate House Party will begin at 10 a.m. with a daylong block of movies starring the show’s actresses, continue with a behind-the-scenes tour from Access Hollywood and follow the ABC finale with a live post-show special.

The package includes movie block “Before They Were Desperate”; rebroadcasts of hour-long Secrets From Wisteria Lane, a WE special bowing May 15 in which Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush and Nancy O’Dell host interviews, clips and outtakes from the show; and half-hour Live on Wisteria Lane, which will feature real housewives and Desperate’s stylist discussing the show after its 9 p.m. finale on ABC.

WE has targeted a young, modern female audience ever since Kim Martin took the reins as GM in December. Martin, a veteran of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment Services, which owns WE, has since loosened scheduling, bringing WE its first three live broadcasts to capitalize on timely buzz from current events relevant to its demo.

Live from the Ladies Room aired during breaks at the Oscars, and BBC1’s live coverage of the Prince Charles/Camilla Parker Bowles wedding aired last month, earning a .44 household rating in prime—91% higher than WE’s average on the same day last year.

WE, currently available in around 55 million homes, is not the only cable network to try capitalizing on Desperate’s popularity; VH1 aired a special about the show called Insider: Desperate Housewives.