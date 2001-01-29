WB on the move

WB officials are asking affiliates that don't have a 10 p.m. newscast to shift their Sunday schedules from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. to 8 p.m.-11 p.m. The reason: To take advantage of higher HUT levels, particularly among adults 18-34, the network's core demo target. A group of the network's affiliates tried it in November and averaged 15% higher ratings among 18-34-year-olds. Separately, The WB has struck a deal with Jamie Foxx, star of its Sunday night sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, to produce a pilot for a new sketch comedy show.