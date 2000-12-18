Wavexpress nets Bay Area Deal

Datacasting firm Wavexpress has signed an agreement with United Television station KBHK-DT to launch datacasting services in San Francisco. New York-based Wavexpress will install datacasting gear in January to enable KBHK-DT to transmit movies, video, software, music and games to PCs equipped with special Wavexpress metering hardware, which Wavexpress and KBHK-DT will roll out to consumers on a trial basis. Wavexpress is also testing with station groups Benedek, Sinclair and Clear Channel.