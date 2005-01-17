Washington Watch

Powell Makes Colleagues Wait On DTV Plan

Will FCC Chairman Michael Powell

finally let his fellow commissioners in on his long-awaited plan to speed the

transition to all-digital TV? Agency protocol requires him to present the plan

to them by Thursday, Jan. 20, so they can prepare for a vote in time at the

next open meeting, Feb. 10. At press time, however, colleagues were clueless

about his intentions.

“We could present it in a matter of days,” says

Media Bureau Chief Ken Ferree, adding that the

document awaits Powell's OK. An FCC spokesman would not comment, and a Powell

aide didn't return calls.

The commissioners, and the rest of the TV industry for that matter,

want to know whether they will be asked to vote solely on a plan to accelerate

the all-digital deadline to 2009 or whether they also be asked to approve other

controversial measures, such as forcing cable operators to carry each of the

six or so channels that local TV stations will be able to squeeze into their

digital signals.

Ferree says he could include a carriage recommendation in the plan or

offer one separately later. The DTV plan, in the works for a year, would

require broadcasters to go all-digital and return their old analog channels to

the government by 2009, years sooner than they would otherwise be required. The

plan works by measuring very liberally how many American receive digital

signals from their local stations.

Phone Calls Land Stations in Trouble

Two local TV news operations are in hot water with the FCC for airing

telephone calls after reporters failed to notify individuals they were being

taped. KNOE Monroe, La., and

WEWS Cleveland face fines of $10,000 and

$6,000, respectively.

KNOE was sanctioned for a report about corruption among members of the

Ouachita Parish Police Jury, the equivalent of a county council. Reporter

Ken Booth called the home of Juror

Mack Calhoun and recorded only his voice-mail

message. Booth called again on Sept. 25, and Calhoun hung up after the reporter

identified himself. KNOE aired Calhoun's voice-mail message and the sound of

his hanging up.

WEWS was hit for a story about a claim dispute at

MedMutual insurance company. The station aired

a company spokesman's refusal to conduct an on-camera interview.

Kathleen Kirby, outside counsel to

the Radio-Television News Directors

Association, says the ban is one more example of broadcasters'

second-class status relative to print reporters.

Watchdogs Prowl For PR Violations

Following revelations that the Bush

administration paid conservative commentator and columnist

Armstrong Williams to tout the president's

“No Child Left Behind” program, a citizens' watchdog group is trying make

22 federal agencies disclose whether they used public-relations firms to set up

similar contracts.

“How extensively has the administration used propaganda to shore up

its controversial policies?” asked Melanie

Sloan, executive director of Citizens for

Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a non-profit group

dedicated to holding public officials to high standards of behavior. “Did it

pay any commentators to speak out in support of the Patriot Act? Is it paying

anyone now to convince the public that Social Security is in crisis?”

FCC Chairman Michael Powell, in

response to calls for a review, has asked the agency's Enforcement Bureau to

investigate whether the ban on payola was violated during the Williams

episode.

Adelstein Aide To House Commerce

Johanna Mikes Shelton, media advisor

to FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, is

becoming Democratic counsel to the House Commerce

Committee. She replaces Gregg

Rothschild, who has signed on as a lobbyist for

Verizon.