Warner Horizon Television Lands Ex-Fox Programmer Erwich

Former Fox programmer Craig Erwich landed at Warner Horizon Television, where he was named to the newly created position of executive vice president.

Erwich will oversee development and production for the 17-month-old company that focuses on scripted projects for cable and reality projects for both network and cable. He will also handle new-media development through the company’s Studio 2.0 digital unit.

He will report to both Warner Bros. Television president Peter Roth and Warner Bros. Television Group president Bruce Rosenblum.

Erwich was formerly executive VP of programming at Fox until July, leaving after the network decided to bring in Kevin Reilly as its new entertainment chief.

Erwich had been in that role since June 2003, having originally joined the network in 1995 as a director in the current drama department.

Prior to Fox, Erwich also worked for Stephen J. Cannell Productions.