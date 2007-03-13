Warner Bros., Bruckheimer Take Trace, Case International

Following the example of Law & Order, Warner Bros. International Television (WBITV) will team up with international producers and broadcasters to create localized versions of crime procedural dramas Without a Trace and Cold Case, both from Jerry Bruckheimer Television, in territories around the world.

In announcing the move Tuesday, WBITV President Jeffrey R. Schlesinger said this will mark the first time the division will offer international format rights to its U.S. series. Previously announced format deals have all pertained to content from the Warner Bros. Entertainment library.

“This creates exciting possibilities for our series that previously did not exist and is a testament to the uniqueness of what Hank Steinberg and Meredith Stiehm created that this interest exists,” Bruckheimer said in a statement.

The development and eventual production of the international versions of the shows will be supervised for WBITV by Denis Leroy, VP of format licensing and production. He serves as the studio’s point person on the formats initiative.