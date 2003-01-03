Walsh scripts drama series

As if having two series on television isn't enough, John Walsh is working on

a one-hour drama series to which NBC has made a script commitment.

The show would be a fictional account of what goes on behind the scenes on

one of Walsh's other shows, America's Most Wanted, which airs on Fox

Saturday nights.

Walsh and Stephen Herek will executive-produce, and Herek will direct from a

script penned by Jim and John Thomas.

The Thomases will also executive-produce.

Walsh also appears on The John Walsh Show, a syndicated daytime talk

show from NBC Enterprises.