Walsh adds radio to his roster
Riding high on positive press since the recovery of kidnapping victim
Elizabeth Smart, John Walsh's America's Most Wanted has signed an
exclusive deal to be distributed on ABC Radio Networks.
According to the deal, ABC Radio will distribute 60-second features
focusing on breaking crime stories.
The features will be hosted by Walsh and executive-produced by Lance Heflin,
executive producer of America's Most Wanted.
Twentieth Television, Fox-owner News Corp.'s syndication arm, is handling
distribution of the features to ABC Radio.
America's Most Wanted has aired on Fox for 16 seasons and has captured
747 criminals in more than 31 countries.
It airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m.
