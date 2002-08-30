Walden joins House telecom panel

Radio-station owner and congressman Greg Walden has joined the House

Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet, which is part of the Energy

and Commerce Committee.

"I am elated," the Oregon Republican said. "I intend to work diligently to

help invigorate the economic engine in Oregon and across the country."

Walden was elected to Congress in 1998 and appointed to the Energy and

Commerce Committee in 2000.

"With his extensive background in broadcasting, Greg has a world of

experience and expertise in telecommunications," said Energy and Commerce

Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.). "His knowledge will help the

subcommittee to address digital-television, spectrum-management, broadband-deployment and other telecommunications matters."