Walden joins House telecom panel
Radio-station owner and congressman Greg Walden has joined the House
Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet, which is part of the Energy
and Commerce Committee.
"I am elated," the Oregon Republican said. "I intend to work diligently to
help invigorate the economic engine in Oregon and across the country."
Walden was elected to Congress in 1998 and appointed to the Energy and
Commerce Committee in 2000.
"With his extensive background in broadcasting, Greg has a world of
experience and expertise in telecommunications," said Energy and Commerce
Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.). "His knowledge will help the
subcommittee to address digital-television, spectrum-management, broadband-deployment and other telecommunications matters."
