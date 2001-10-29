WABC posts new Empire State antenna
WABC-TV has restored its signal to full strength with a new and stronger
broadcast antenna on top of the Empire State Building.
WABC-TV's new antenna at the Empire State Building replaces a temporary one in Alpine, NJ, set up soon after the station's previous antenna was destroyed during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
Other New York stations are still delivering their signals from temporary facilities in Alpine, NJ.
In a prepared statement, Tom Kane, WABC president and
general manager, called the antenna 'one of the many visible signs of rebuilding
now underway in our resilient New York community.'
