VOOM Serves King Kong On a Dish

Monsters HD, one of 10 core networks in Rainbow Media’s VOOM HD suite, has picked up 44 horror movies from Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution in a multi-year licensing deal.

The classic and contemporary films, including Stephen King thriller Salem’s Lot, Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist, and the original King Kong, will run digitally restored in HD without commercials beginning in 2005.

This marks the first time some of the movies, including Kong, will run in HD.

Cablevision shuttered VOOM as a stand-alone satellite-delivered HD service, but re-launched it in August 2005 as a suite of HD nets, including a carriage deal for 10 channels on Echostar.