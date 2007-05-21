Voom Serves Up Hi-Def Meat Loaf

High-definition programmer and Rainbow subsidiary VOOM HD Networks is teaming with independent production firm Atlas Media Corp. to create an HD documentary focused on the robust rock star Meat Loaf.

With a current working title of "Meat Loaf: In Search of Paradise," the co-production between VOOM and Atlas will feature behind-the-scenes access to Meat Loaf, including rehearsals and performances during the first leg of the singer's worldwide tour. It is due to make its U.S. television premiere on Voom's Rave HD music channel, currently carried by satellite operator EchoStar, in the fourth quarter.

"Both Atlas and VOOM are at the forefront of creating very high quality niche content and as programmers we are always looking to align ourselves with partners that have a similar point of view on creating entertaining, original productions," said VOOM general manager Greg Moyer in a statement. "Our mission is to work with the best producers in the business to transform the television experience by joining passion, creativity and mastery of craft with HD technology."

Atlas plans to produce three to five documentary films each year with budgets of up to $2 million, as well as provide completion funding to existing third-party projects, according to Atlas President and Executive Producer Bruce David Klein.

"We are please to be partnered with VOOM on this project — one of the first three features to be produced by our new theatrical film division," said Klein in a statement. "The new unit will allow Atlas to give feature film treatment to the truly extraordinary stories our development team comes across each year."