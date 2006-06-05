VOD Gamer Gets Cash Infusion

VOD Gaming Company TVHead says it has raised $11.5 million in new financing to bankroll its on-demand gaming service.

The service promises to give cable operators an interactive gaming channel without having to invest in any new technology.

TVHead is in the trial stage and says that, with the new funds, it plans to deploy the service in target markets in late 2006.

TVHead is aiming at the $11 billion a year market in off- and online gaming

