Vizio Makes Vidgo Available On SmartCast Streaming Platform

Smart TV maker Vizio said it made a deal to make the Vidgo streaming service app available on the Vizio SmartCast platform.

“We believe Vidgo has sports and programming that offers a great value in delivering best-in-class entertainment to our customers,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer at Vizio. “Delivering on our commitment to provide endless entertainment options and enhanced consumer experiences, we are delighted to provide SmartCast users with access to live sports, news and entertainment through the Vidgo streaming app.”

Vidgo offers as many as 200 television networks, including 25 sports networks, plus over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies.

Vidgo packages range from $39.95 a month for the Spanish-language Vidgo Mas to Vidgo Plus at $64.95 a month and Vidgo Ultimate with 195 channels for $99.95 a month.

Also Read: Streaming TV Service Vidgo Updates Graphics, User Interface

“Vidgo will now be available on Vizio’s award-winning smart TV operating system, SmartCast, which makes it even easier for subscribers to access Vidgo’s affordable streaming options,” said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. “With home screen access on Vizio SmartCast, we are able to deliver our premiere service to millions of users across America. Simply put, we believe Vidgo on Vizio Smartcast TV is the most convenient way to watch sports and shows when you want, where you want, and any device.” ■