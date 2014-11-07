Viggle Makes A DVR Connection

Viggle, the second screen TV app specialist, will enable its mobile ad partners to add a new “Add-To-DVR” call-to-action in their campaigns after baking in some new technology developed by Opera Mediaworks.

Adapted from Viggle’s Reminder technology, the ad unit communicates with a user’s DVR in real time to set up a recording.

“We expect to see the Add-to-DVR option drive tune-in among consumers, as they are reminded about their favorite shows through websites, banner and mobile ads,” said Viggle president and COO Greg Consiglio, in a statement. “As an added benefit, viewers who check into any TV programs with the Viggle app will earn points that can be redeemed for free movies, TV shows and music at Viggle.com.”

