Viacom's Tanya Haider: License To Sell

Tanya Haider, VP, Nickelodeon and Viacom International Consumer Products, has been named senior VP.

The company has a $5 billion licensing and merchandising business worldwide.

Characters include SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer and channels including Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTVN International, and Spike TV.