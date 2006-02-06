Viacom's Tanya Haider: License To Sell
Tanya Haider, VP, Nickelodeon and Viacom International Consumer Products, has been named senior VP.
The company has a $5 billion licensing and merchandising business worldwide.
Characters include SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer and channels including Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTVN International, and Spike TV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.